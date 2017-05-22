Tristan Thompson Asks For Space From Khloe Kardashian During Playoffs

Share this:

Khloe Kardashian is crazy about Tristan Thompson, but the reality television star reportedly is coming on too strong for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man’s liking.

Recent reports emerged that Kardashian is willing to do whatever it takes to marry Thompson, including paying for their entire wedding. But Thompson doesn’t appear to be interested in tying the knot.

In fact, Kardashian reportedly has been nagging him so much that Thompson is asking for some space while the Cavaliers strive to repeat as NBA champions.

“Khloe can’t stop pushing for marriage and babies, and now he’s asked for some ‘time out,'” a source tells OK! magazine. “It’s totally distracting him from his game too, so he’s told her he needs some space.”

We have a feeling LeBron James and Co. are happy with Thompson’s decision to distance himself from Kardashian for the time being.

