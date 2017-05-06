Watch 2017 Kentucky Derby Horse Race Online (Live Stream)

Share this:

It’s nearly time for “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.”

The 2017 Kentucky Derby kicks off Saturday at 6:34 p.m. ET, but coverage starts on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET. Always Dreaming is the favorite in this year’s race, followed closely by Classic Empire, McKraken and Irish War Cry.

Here’s how you can watch the horse racing action — and check out all the celebrities in big hats — online.

When: Saturday, May 6, at 6:46 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

