Watch Celtics Fan Lose His Mind After Boston Lands First Pick In NBA Draft Lottery

Share this:

Tweet







Life for a Boston Celtics fan has been pretty darn good these past few days.

On Monday, the Celtics knocked off the Washington Wizards in a thrilling Game 7 to advance to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2012. Then, one night later, the ping-pong balls bounced Boston’s way in the NBA Draft Lottery, granting the C’s the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history.

One Celtics superfan (and his three young boys) had a particularly enthusiastic reaction Tuesday night to his team’s stroke of lottery luck.

The 2017 NBA Draft isn’t until June 22, so it’ll be more than a month before we learn how the Celtics will use the top pick. Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is considered by most to be the best player available, however, and he seems very receptive to the idea of playing in Boston.

In the meantime, the Celtics’ postseason continues. They’ll take on the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the East finals beginning Wednesday night.

Since Boston is the higher seed, Games 1 and 2 will be at TD Garden before the series shifts to Quicken Loans Arena for Games 3 and 4.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images