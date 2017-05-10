Watch Jeff Fisher Tell Rams Players He’s Been Fired In Revealing Footage

Share this:

Shows like HBO’s “Hard Knocks” have granted increasing access to NFL fans. But Amazon’s “All or Nothing” may have just raised the bar.

The docu-series is back for a second season, this time giving an inside look at the Los Angeles Rams’ tumultuous 2016 campaign. And we mean an inside look.

Amazon dropped a trailer for its new season Wednesday, and there’s one scene that stands out above the rest: Rams head coach Jeff Fisher informing his players in a team meeting that he’s been fired.

The intense moment starts at the 1:18 mark of the trailer.

It’s pretty remarkable that Amazon got access to (and aired) footage from such a sensitive team meeting, but the moment lives up to its dramatic effect.

“We’ve had some great team meetings,” Fisher tells his players. “This is one that you’re probably going to remember — because I’m no longer your head coach.”

Los Angeles fired Fisher on Dec. 12 after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons and hired then-30-year-old Sean McVay in the offseason to replace him.

The Rams, of course, were the subject of last season’s “Hard Knocks,” so they’ve been square in the NFL spotlight since moving to Los Angeles following the 2015 season. And it looks like they’re giving the television cameras plenty of material.

