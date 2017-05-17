Why Colin Cowherd Thinks Celtics Should Trade No. 1 Pick In NBA Draft

Share this:

The Boston Celtics are unlike most teams that win the NBA Draft Lottery.

Usually, the team that lands the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft is one that’s rebuilding after a disappointing year. The Celtics, on the other hand, just won 53 games during the regular season and are playing in the Eastern Conference finals, putting Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge in an interesting spot.

Will the Celtics keep the pick? Or will they trade it for a proven All-Star who might help them surpass the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference?

Colin Cowherd thinks the Celtics should take the latter approach, as Boston has a chance to win now and there’s no guarantee that Markelle Fultz (or whoever else the C’s might pick) will be able to offer major contributions during the team’s championship window.

The Celtics should trade the No. 1 pick pic.twitter.com/qGJkyfsxvX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 17, 2017

Of course, one could argue Boston is better off keeping the pick and hoping that Fultz (or, again, whoever else they choose first overall) evolves into a transcendent player. Either way, it’s going to be an interesting month leading up to the draft, and the Celtics are in a very enviable position.

