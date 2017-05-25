Why Manchester United’s 2017 Europa League Final Win Is Unforgettable

Share this:

Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League triumph was no ordinary victory.

The Red Devils defeated Ajax 2-0 on Wednesday in the 2017 Europa League final to end their season on a high note, earn a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage, and complete its set of major European trophies.

But all that pales in comparison to the impact Manchester United’s win will have back home, as the city mourns the victims of Monday’s terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert and begins the long healing process.

