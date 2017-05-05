Inmate, Fiancée Arrested For Running ‘Inmate Uber’ From Atlanta Prison

Share this:

Who knew shuttling people to and from prison could be so easy — and lucrative?

A mother of three and her imprisoned fiancé were arrested April 13 and charged with running a shuttle service for inmates to temporarily leave a minimum-security prison camp located near the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Through a phone app, Kelly Bass and Deldrick Jackson would receive payments from individuals who used their service to visit places such as hotels, restaurants and homes.

The illegal operation was compared to the services provided by a certain high-profile technology company.

“Ms. Bass has been going to the prison for months and running what can be described as an inmate Uber,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Davis said, via the AJC.

In a criminal complaint filed April 14, Jackson reportedly was charged with escape and Bass was charged with assisting an escape. Jackson already was serving 10 years and 10 months at the time of his arrest for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and money laundering.

The pair reportedly were caught after surveillance footage showed people running from the camp’s perimeter fence and getting into a silver Acura SUV. The vehicle, and its license plate, then were caught on camera at a nearby hotel, and eventually seen again returning inmates to the camp.

