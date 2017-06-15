Between The Tackles: Full Patriots Spring Practice Thoughts, Observations

Share this:

As of Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots officially are on summer vacation.

Patriots organized team activities and minicamp have wrapped up for the spring, so NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michael Vernava did a full recap of the spring practices on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. This will be the final “Between The Tackles” podcast until the Patriots return in late July for training camp, which explains the vacation vibe of the show.

The BTT crew discussed positive and negative standouts, the Patriots’ most important players, Bill Belichick’s message to the team and much more on this week’s episode.

Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images