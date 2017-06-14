Bill Belichick’s Message To Patriots Before Six-Week Summer Break

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are days away from a much-needed summer vacation.

The Patriots are scheduled hold their final organized team activities session Thursday before dispersing for nearly six weeks. The Patriots are projected to reconvene July 26 and hold their first training camp practice July 27.

So, what’s head coach Bill Belichick’s message to the team before they go their separate ways?

“I think it’s obvious we all have a lot of work to do — coaches, players, each individual, each unit,” Belichick said Tuesday. “We need to, I’d say, make the gains that we can make in that timeframe and be ready to come together to put a good product on the field when we come back in July and through training camp and August.

“But we’ve got a long way to go. We all have a lot of work to do. There’s some things we can do over the next month, there’s some things we can’t, and then when we regroup, then that will obviously be a key time for us. The better prepared we are for that, probably the better and the more production we’ll have. If we’re not prepared for it, then we’ll miss another opportunity.”

The Patriots looked solid across the board in unpadded and non-contact spring practices. Real practice begins in late July, however, when the Patriots strap the pads back on for training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images