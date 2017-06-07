Bills’ Shareece Wright Took 8-Hour Uber With Insane Price Tag To Make Practice

Share this:

Ever hopped in an Uber or taxi during rush hour and feel like it’s taking forever? Well, know this: It didn’t take longer than Shareece Wright’s excursion Sunday night.

The Buffalo Bills cornerback landed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Sunday but needed to make it to Buffalo by Monday morning for the team’s voluntary practice in Orchard Park, N.Y.

So, he did what any responsible millennial would do: He called an Uber. From Chicago to Buffalo.

Who takes an 8 hour @Uber from Chicago to Buffalo to make a voluntary @buffalobills practice? @ShareeceWright did, wild story. 🙌🏾 — Tamerat Berhe, Esq. (@TamBerhe) June 6, 2017

That’s Wright’s agent, who revealed the ambitious 552-mile trip took eight hours to complete. And lest you believe this is a hoax, Wright himself tweeted out a screenshot of his receipt.

The fare came to $632.08 (which, if you think about it, isn’t terrible for an eight-hour trip), but Wright gave the driver a $300 tip, meaning he paid nearly $1,000 in total to drive cross-country for a voluntary practice.

The cost of an @uber from Chicago to Buffalo $632.08 fare + $300 tip = $932.08 https://t.co/Esxgt9OeK8 — Tamerat Berhe, Esq. (@TamBerhe) June 6, 2017

Good thing there wasn’t surge pricing.

Of course, Wright could have adopted Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House’s strategy and hitched a ride with a couple random fans, but he just signed a $775,000 contract with Buffalo on May 1, so maybe he figured he had some extra money to spend.

