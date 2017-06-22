Boston Bruins 2017-18 Schedule: Full List Of Opponents, Times, Dates

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Bruins fans should be thankful October will come soon.

The Bruins revealed their full schedule for the 2017-18 season Thursday on their website. Boston will open the season Oct. 5 at TD Garden against the Nashville Predators, the reigning Western Conference finalist and Stanley Cup Finals runner-up.

Other notabale games include the Oct. 15 visit to expansion franchise Vegas Golden Knights, the Nov. 24 home matinee against the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and the Bruins’ first game at the Detroit Red Wings’ new home, Little Caesars Arena, on Dec. 13.

Here’s the full schedule, via the Bruins’ website (all times local to where the game will be played).

October

Thurs. Oct. 5 vs. Nashville, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 9 vs. Colorado, 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 11 at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 14 at Arizona, 6:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 15 at Las Vegas, 4:00 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 26 vs. San Jose, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28 vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 30 at Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

November

Thurs. Nov. 2 vs. Las Vegas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4 vs. Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 8 at N.Y. Rangers, 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 10 at Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 11 vs. Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 15 at Anaheim, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Nov. 16 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 18 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 22 at New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 26 vs. Edmonton, 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 29 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

December

Sat. Dec. 2 at Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 4 at Nashville, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 7 vs. Arizona, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 13 at Detroit, 8:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 14 vs. Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 16 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 5:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 18 vs. Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Dec. 19 at Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 21 vs. Winnipeg, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 vs. Detroit, 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 27 vs. Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 28 at Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 30 at Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

January

Tues. Jan. 2 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 4 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6 vs. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 7 at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13 at Montreal, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 15 vs. Dallas, 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 17 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 18 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 20 at Montreal, 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 23 vs. New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 25 at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 30 vs. Anaheim, 7:00 p.m.

February

Thurs. Feb. 1 vs. St. Louis, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 3 vs. Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 6 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 7 at N.Y. Rangers, 8:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 11 at New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 13 vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 17 at Vancouver, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 19 at Calgary, 2:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 20 at Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 24 at Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 25 at Buffalo, 5:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 27 vs. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

March

Thurs. Mar. 1 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 3 vs. Montreal, 5:00 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 6 vs. Detroit, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 8 vs. Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 10 vs. Chicago, 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 11 at Chicago, 11:30 a.m.

Tues. Mar. 13 at Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 15 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 17 at Tampa Bay, 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 19 vs. Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 21 at St. Louis, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 23 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 25 at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 27 at Winnipeg, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 29 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 31 vs. Florida, 1:00 p.m.

April

Sun. Apr. 1 at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Tues, Apr. 3 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Thurs. Apr. 5 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 7 vs. Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images