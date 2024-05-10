David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk were in the majority of headlines for their third-period fight in Game 2, but there was another scuffle between Bruins and Panthers stars that caught everyone’s attention.

Fisticuffs broke out in the final minutes of Boston’s loss to Florida at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday. Multiple players went at it, and six Bruins players were sent to the dressing room for 10-minute misconducts.

Brad Marchand went after Brandon Montour after the Panthers defenseman’s third-period shorthanded goal. Montour stuck his tongue out while being separated by referees, which seemed to be a reference to Marchand’s past extracurriculars. The Bruins captain played down the situation, and the Florida blueliner seemed to have fun with how everything played out.

“I got a lot of texts with the licking emoji and whatnot,” Montour told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Friday. “When (Marchand does) those things, you have to kind of take the joke, I guess. Maybe for the rest of his career.”

The physicality could ramp up even more in the second-round series with subtle shots thrown from key members of each team. Puck drop for Game 3 at TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET. An hour of pregame and postgame coverage will be on NESN+.