Colin Kaepernick Is Better Than These Five Starting NFL Quarterbacks

Just four years after leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, Colin Kaepernick is struggling to find NFL employment.

The veteran quarterback became a free agent after opting out of his contract with the 49ers at the start of the new NFL year. But despite being skilled enough to hold a roster spot, Kaepernick is drawing little interest around the league.

The only team to kick the tires on the 29-year-old was the Seahawks, but Kaepernick left Seattle without a deal. It wasn’t due to lack of talent, though, as Seahawks coach Pete Carroll explained his team passed on Kaepernick simply because “he’s a starter in this league.”

And while other teams might not agree with Carroll’s sentiments, they probably should. Kaepernick has what it takes to lead an offense, and the case could be made that he’s better than these five starting signal-callers.

Josh McCown, New York Jets

The Jets are poised to be one of the worst teams in the upcoming season. New York decided to cut ties with Ryan Fitzpatrick after two up-and-down seasons, and instead of trying to groom one of its young QBs, the team opted to bring in McCown. There’s a reason why the 37-year-old has been a journeyman throughout his career — he’s not very good. Not to mention, he’s injury prone. McCown only has played in more than 10 games twice in his 13-year NFL career. It wouldn’t be shocking to see either Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg take the reins at some point this season, but Kaepernick is more serviceable than both of them, as well. The Jets are pegged for an abysmal 2017 campaign, but Kaepernick could have subdued the mess.

Cody Kessler, Cleveland Browns

The Browns, like the Jets, have a slew of mediocre quarterback options. Kevin Hogan, Brock Osweiler and rookie DeShone Kizer also reside on the depth chart, but Kessler is expected to get the starting nod. Kessler wasn’t terrible in the 2016 season — he threw for 1,380 yards with six touchdowns and only two interceptions in nine games. But as Cleveland attempts to rise from the NFL cellar, a veteran presence could work wonders for its offense. The Browns have had 27 different starting quarterbacks since 2000, so one more couldn’t hurt, right?

Tom Savage, Houston Texans

The Texans are a good quarterback away from being one of the premier teams in the NFL. Houston bailed on Osweiler after one dreadful season, and Savage is expected to take over as the starter in 2017. He’s appeared in five games since being drafted in 2014, throwing for 588 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. It’s going to take some time for Savage to find his groove, but Houston is good enough to win now. If you have Kaepernick lead an offense that has DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Lamar Miller, the Texans would have a real shot at being one of the top seeds in the AFC.

Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos

Similar to the Texans, the Broncos have one glaring hole — consistent quarterback play. Siemian was respectable in 2016, but his play wasn’t enough to get Denver into the playoffs. The Broncos offense has a multitude of weapons who could shine under Kaepernick’s versatile style of play. CJ Anderson, Jamaal Charles and Devontae Booker all are exceptional pass catchers out of the backfield, while Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders still are two of the games’ best wideouts. Siemian’s timidness prevents Denver from being the explosive offense that it’s capable of, but Kaepernick could turn that around quickly.

Mike Glennon, Chicago Bears

The Bears made two huge moves to bolster its quarterback depth chart this offseason. The team signed Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract in March and Mitchell Trubisky was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Trubisky obviously is future in Chicago, but Kaepernick could have made the transition process smoother. Glennon only has made 18 starts in his four-year NFL career, making him not an ideal candidate to groom a rookie quarterback. Kaepernick has a bevy of experience, including in the postseason, which could have been a tremendous asset to Trubisky.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images