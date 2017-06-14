Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Danica Patrick Backlash: ‘She Brought It On Herself’

Share this:

Danica Patrick is feeling the heat, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks she’s the one who started the fire.

Patrick is facing criticism after a video emerged of her confronting fans who were booing her for not signing autographs at Pocono Raceway on Saturday. During Tuesday’s episode of his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, Earnhardt expressed both sympathy and empathy for Patrick, who will be the first to tell you she can’t catch a break.

But Earnhardt also thinks Patrick needs to work on her situational awareness.

“She’s had a tough year, she’s under tons of pressure,” Earnhardt said. “She’s under a lot of pressure — I can completely relate to where she is mentally.

” … I hate it for Danica because it paints her in a bad light, but she brought it on herself. … You never know when a camera’s rolling, who’s watching.”

It’s undrestandable for Patrick to be frustrated, as she’d just finished qualifying 24th for the Axalta presents the Pocono 400. But Earnhardt, who’s known to be too hard on himself, believes fans are just what drivers need in those moments.

“For me, going and actually talking to the fans and kind of hearing their positive reinforcement is good for me,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said. “So I kind of seek that out in those moments because I know once I go through that process of signing some autographs, talking and interacting, you kind of get your priorities readjusted.

” … They tell you what you need to hear.”

And while Earnhardt certainly understands where Patrick is coming from, he also sees it from the perspective of the fan — because he often is one.

“I don’t think people or myself have to have five minutes or an hour of (a celebrity’s) time, but just don’t be an (expletive) or disappoint,” Earnhardt said.

“I like to take pictures. Even today, if I see a celebrity, I really kind of want a picture with them, so I can post it on my social media.”

It might not be long before Earnhardt, who’s retiring after this season, is joined by Patrick on the other side of fence.

