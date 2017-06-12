Video Shows Danica Patrick Confronting Booing NASCAR Fans At Pocono

Share this:

Tweet







Some sports fans spend so much time making malicious comments to their friends about athletes they don’t like, they forget the individuals they’re talking about are people too. Danica Patrick reminded a select few of that fact after qualifying for the Pocono 400.

A YouTube video posted Saturday shows a group of fans who booing Patrick because a security guard stopped them from getting her autograph, according to For The Win. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was walking toward her garage at the beginning of the video, but turned around to set the hecklers straight:

“Since I’m old, instead of taking the booing, what I want to tell you is like, I’m doing the very best I can. If you’re a real fan, you know that I’m not just like … my job is not to sign autographs, right? My job is to drive a car and to tell the crew chief what’s going on. I don’t appreciate the booing. It hurts my feelings. I’m a (expletive) person, you know what I mean? I’m a person, too. I have feelings. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings. OK? Please just be supportive fans. I’ll do everything I can.”

Between Patrick’s noticeable frustration with some NASCAR fans, and her referencing her age in her lecture to them, it’s not hard to see why she reportedly is considering hanging up her helmet after this season.