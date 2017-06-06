Danny Ainge Explains What He Saw From Markelle Fultz In Celtics Workout

Danny Ainge still isn’t tipping his hand as to whom he’ll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but if consensus top prospect Markelle Fultz is his choice, it appears the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations will be happy.
Fultz spent the last two days meeting with Ainge and the C’s, and it appears it was a successful trip for the Washington point guard.
“It went well,” Ainge told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Tuesday. “I had dinner with him last night. He had a physical yesterday and he had a workout this morning with Brad (Stevens). Everything went well. He’s very talented.”
As we found out Monday night, that dinner was a trip to a local b.good instead of Ainge’s favorite place for food, Chipotle. But Ainge had a good reason for the change of pace.
So, it seems like a potential perfect match, right? Just look at these photos of Fultz spending time at TD Garden.
But Ainge stressed that no final decision has been made.
Maybe they’ll go to Chipotle next time if the C’s draft Fultz.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
