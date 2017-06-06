Danny Ainge Explains What He Saw From Markelle Fultz In Celtics Workout

Share this:

Danny Ainge still isn’t tipping his hand as to whom he’ll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but if consensus top prospect Markelle Fultz is his choice, it appears the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations will be happy.

Fultz spent the last two days meeting with Ainge and the C’s, and it appears it was a successful trip for the Washington point guard.

“It went well,” Ainge told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Tuesday. “I had dinner with him last night. He had a physical yesterday and he had a workout this morning with Brad (Stevens). Everything went well. He’s very talented.”

As we found out Monday night, that dinner was a trip to a local b.good instead of Ainge’s favorite place for food, Chipotle. But Ainge had a good reason for the change of pace.

Why did Danny Ainge choose B-Good over Chipotle for dinner with Fultz? "I had Chipotle for lunch."

So, it seems like a potential perfect match, right? Just look at these photos of Fultz spending time at TD Garden.

Markelle Fultz outside Celtics locker room. It's also Boston's war room and where they will phone in the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/HIiV2lg0nD — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

Markelle Fultz checks out the Big 3 outside the Celtics locker room. pic.twitter.com/XklGhsNQOa — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

Markelle Fultz checks out the banners at TD Garden during a tour with ESPN. Says it kinda feels like he belongs here. pic.twitter.com/5DV1EEygip — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

Markelle Fultz in Celtics gear: pic.twitter.com/Wy7hbAyktY — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

But Ainge stressed that no final decision has been made.

Danny Ainge enjoyed his time with Markelle Fultz but he's not tipping his hand on if it made choice of No. 1 pick easier. pic.twitter.com/FKe6f8CMkH — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

Maybe they’ll go to Chipotle next time if the C’s draft Fultz.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images