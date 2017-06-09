David Ortiz: It Will Be ‘An Honor’ To Have No. 34 Retired Next To Red Sox Greats

Share this:

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was the guest speaker at Middlesex Community College’s Celebrity Forum 2017 in Lowell, Mass., on Thursday.

He also took time to talk with NESN.com’s Courtney Cox about several topics, including his upcoming jersey retirement on June 23, Pedro Martinez’s recent tweet and more.

Check out our interview with Ortiz in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images