David Ortiz Used To Try To Hit Red Sox’s Retired Numbers — Now He Has One

BOSTON — There used to be a time when David Ortiz only could dream about hitting a baseball far enough to reach the Red Sox’s retired numbers on the Fenway Park right-field facade. Now, his No. 34 is up there for the next future Boston great to take aim at.

The former Red Sox designated hitter returned to Fenway Park on Friday, as his No. 34 joined the legendary numbers on the right-field facade when the Sox officially retired it during a pregame ceremony prior to hosting the Los Angeles Angels.

During that ceremony, Big Papi told a pretty interesting story about those retired numbers and how they used to fit into his gameday routine for home games.

“I remember hitting batting practice on this field, I always was trying to hit those numbers,” Ortiz said. “But I never thought about having my number up there, because I look at those numbers with so much respect. And I know every single player whose number is hanging up there did things really, really special for this ball club and this community.

“… I’m extremely honored to be out there with those guys.”

Big Papi later admitted during a press conference after the ceremony that he never thought he’d reach those numbers because of how far they are, but he proved himself wrong when he once reached Bobby Doerr’s No. 1.

But trying to hit those numbers was about more than just having some fun during batting practice.

“But my comments based on those numbers was like I just started getting behind the history of this organization,” Ortiz said. “And those guys, those guys, those numbers … it takes special people to do a special thing. So at the end of the day, to be able to have your number retired and up there, that happening to me today, it’s a super honor to be up there with those guys.”

So, go ahead and take your shot, current and future Red Sox. The No. 34 awaits you.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images