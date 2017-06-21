Daytona’s Fireworks Show For July 4 Weekend Is Going To Be Ridiculous

Share this:

If you love NASCAR, fireworks and you bleed red, white and blue, then start packing your bags for Florida.

That’s because after the Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola on July 1, spectators will be treated to the mother of all fireworks shows at Daytona International Speedway. The track released details of the extravaganza in a statement Tuesday, and it’s safe to say you shouldn’t ditch your ear plugs after the race is over.

Shells that are nearly a foot long? Check. Enough wire to circle the speedway two times? You bet. Over 10,000 pounds of explosive powder and 11,000 individual explosions? Obviously.

Now, let’s talk about those shells.

Fireworks junkies will be relieved to know that traditional, incredibly easy-to-pronounce shells, such as Chrysanthemum, Peonies, Strobing Diadems, and Tourbillions, will be included in the show. But those of us looking for something with more pizzazz to gawk at won’t be disappointed.

Flager County-based Fireworks By Santore will incorporate smiley faces, star patterns, sweeping rings, jelly fish, cut glass, octopus, kaleidoscopes, diamond screamers and, best of all, a 3-D box with the letters U.S.A.

Furthermore, the 15-minute celebration will be punctuated by a grand finale that reportedly lasts 1 minute, 30 seconds.

America.

Thumbnail photo via Pexels