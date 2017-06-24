Derek Carr Trolls Seahawks Over Super Bowl-Losing Interception Vs. Patriots

Share this:

Jokes about the interception from the 1-yard line that resulted in the Seattle Seahawks losing Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots probably never will get old.

More than two years later, NFL players still are trolling the Seahawks over it.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr joined in on the fun Friday.

"There's no we'll be on the 1 yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn, I'll throw it." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0yhqrWEFWT — NBCS Raiders News (@NBCSRaiders) June 23, 2017

Of course, the Seahawks probably should have given the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch instead of throwing it at the 1-yard line. Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler made them pay.

Lynch, who recently came out of retirement to sign with the Raiders, won’t have to worry about the same situation playing out in Oakland.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images