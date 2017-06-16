Dissecting And Analyzing The Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Megafight

Share this:

It’s finally going to happen.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will face off in the boxing ring in late August. NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino give an early preview for the fight and explain what McGregor needs to do to win.

They also discuss Derrick Lewis’ retirement comments and preview Holly Holm’s fight against Bethe Correia this weekend.

Watch the full podcast in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images