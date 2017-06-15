Does NFL Have A Patriots Problem? Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Believes So

Share this:

The NBA isn’t the only league with a superteam. Just ask every NFL team not named the New England Patriots.

But at least one NFL player has a plan to knock the Patriots down a peg from their current spot with the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN recently asked Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier if his team, which is coming off a blowout loss against New England in the AFC Championship Game, has a “Patriots problem.” His answer? “The NFL has a Patriots problem.”

“They’ve been a great team, they have a great leader, and they just find a way to win,” Shazier said, via ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler. “They have a good strategy in what they want to do. But I feel we are going to be prepared for them this year.

“I feel we are going to get them when we need to get them. And at any day I feel we can win the Super Bowl. We might have had a problem in the past but I think we are going to be ready this time.”

Or the Pats could continue to dominate the Steelers and the rest of the NFL. We shall see.

