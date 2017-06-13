E3 2017: Nintendo Details ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ DLC

Share this:

“The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild” is about to get even bigger.

During its presentation at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo on Tuesday, Nintendo shed some light on “Breath of the Wild’s” upcoming expansions. The first DLC pack, titled “Master Trials,” drops June 30, and the second expansion, “Champions Ballad,” will be available this holiday season.

Check out the E3 trailer for the expansion pass in the video below:

Other than featuring the game’s four champions, Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa, not much is known about “Champions Ballad.” Nintendo, though, previously revealed details for “Master Trials.”

The pack includes a combat arena named “Trial of the Sword,” “Master Mode” hard difficulty and a featured called “Hero’s Path,” which enables you to see where you’ve traveled on Hyrule’s map. Also included are various new armor sets and accessories.

Nintendo did not confirm whether “Champions Ballad” will be a new original story, as has been rumored since the expansion was revealed in February.

Personally, we love that Nintendo is finding ways to make an already amazing game feel fresh and exciting. We can’t help but worry, though, if this approach ultimately will negatively impact the franchise.

