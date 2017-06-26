Eduardo Rodriguez On Pace For Thursday Rehab Start In Triple-A Pawtucket

Share this:

Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is on pace to make a rehab start in Triple-A Pawtucket Thursday night.

Rodriguez has been on the disabled list after re-injuring his right knee and the Red Sox must be patient and not rush E-Rod back too soon.

E-Rod must re-gain full strength in his injured knee before returning too soon or the risk of hurting the knee again increases exponentially.

For more on Rodriguez, check out the video above from "Red Sox Gameday Live,"

Thumbnail photo from David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images