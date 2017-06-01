Francophilia Among 15 Jeremy Clarkson Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

NESN Fuel

Thu, Jun 1, 2017
Most people probably believe “The Stig” is the most mysterious figure in “Top Gear” history. That might be true, but Jeremy Clarkson belongs in the conversation.

Clarkson, who co-hosted the hit BBC show from 2002 to 2015, is as controversial as he is fascinating. The 57-year-old Yorkshire, England, native is globally famous, but there’s still a lot you probably don’t know about him.

Some of those informational gaps can be filled by the video below, which recently was uploaded to Alux.com’s YouTube .

Count us among the many who didn’t know Clarkson was a full-blown Francophile.

Perhaps the most interesting nugget, though, is that Clarkson — like us — loves him some Volvos.

