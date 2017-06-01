Francophilia Among 15 Jeremy Clarkson Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Share this:

Most people probably believe “The Stig” is the most mysterious figure in “Top Gear” history. That might be true, but Jeremy Clarkson belongs in the conversation.

Clarkson, who co-hosted the hit BBC show from 2002 to 2015, is as controversial as he is fascinating. The 57-year-old Yorkshire, England, native is globally famous, but there’s still a lot you probably don’t know about him.

Some of those informational gaps can be filled by the video below, which recently was uploaded to Alux.com’s YouTube .

Count us among the many who didn’t know Clarkson was a full-blown Francophile.

Perhaps the most interesting nugget, though, is that Clarkson — like us — loves him some Volvos.