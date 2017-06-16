Here Are 10 NFL Players Primed To Shine With New Teams In 2017

Share this:

With some offseason roster shuffling, organized team activities and minicamps all offering a sneak peek at how NFL teams will look in 2017, it’s officially OK to start setting expectations for players who changed teams in recent months.

Sure, we’re still getting used to the sight of players in new uniforms — or at least new practice uniforms. But there’s reason to believe that some of these players will excel in their new threads when they step on the field this season against players dressed in different unis.

The Sports Daily broke down 10 NFL players who look destined to shine with their new teams in 2017. Some are obvious. Others might surprise you. But all have the talent to thrive on the gridiron.

