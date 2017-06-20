High School Basketball Coaches Fired After Making Beer Run In School Bus

Share this:

Players play, coaches coach. At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to go.

But that wasn’t the case recently in Warner, Okla., where two high school basketball coaches took a school bus to buy beer while their team was at basketball camp, KOTV reports. The two Tishmingo High School coaches were fired for the incident, which occurred while the team was attending a camp at Connors State College.

“We were pretty upset because we paid money out of pocket to go that camp, because we had to stay for three nights and we had to end up leaving on the second day,” Tishomingo basketball player Kyle Miller told KXII-TV.

” … We noticed that the school bus was gone but he had told us to stay in our dorms and so we proceeded to do that and we just didn’t find anything out until the next day.”

A store clerk reportedly contacted Connors State officials to inform them of what happened. The school does not allow alcohol on campus.

Toshimingo officials immediately fired the coaches upon learning of the beer run, according to KXII-TV.

