Five WWE superstars will square off Sunday night for the right to wrestle Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor all will do battle in a Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Here’s how you can watch all the festivities online:

When: Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

Thumbnail screenshot via YouTube/WWE