Jackie Chan’s DC Racing Team Earns LMP2 Victory At 24 Hours Of Le Mans

It’s Jackie Chan’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Despite being overtaken late by the Porsche’s eventual race winner, the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca, owned by the globally popular film star, had a huge day (literally) in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car finished runner-up at Circuit de la Sarthe, but earned first place in the LMP2 category.

As you might expect, Chan was quite excited with the result.

Congratulations to my Le Mans racing team! I just received news that they won the P2 teams: 24hrs of Le Mans… https://t.co/1tkanUsRuk — Jackie Chan (@EyeOfJackieChan) June 18, 2017

That too goes for his team, who let the champagne fly on the podium after the 24-hour endurance concluded.

Unable to me at Le Mans in person, Chan sent a video to his team to congratulate them on their performances.

“How exciting!” Chan said in the vide, via Motorsport.com. “It’s exactly like when I got an Oscar. Really, watching it on video, I’m just sorry I could not be there.

“But, anyway, no matter where you are, we win! We have to continue now, work hard for next year, and coming years and years.”

With about an hour and a half remaining in the race, it appeared Chan’s Oreca might pull off one of the greatest upsets in recent motorsports history. But Porsche’s 919 Hybrid wasn’t going to be denied, as the German manufacturer won the race for the third straight year. The Vaillante Rebellion team’s LMP2 car finished in third.

Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if this script-like ending to Le Mans one day finds its way to the big screen.