Jets’ Leonard Williams Breaks Up Fight Apparently Involving Teammate Darron Lee

New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams played peacekeeper Saturday night, breaking up an altercation between a woman and a man who appeared to be Jets linebacker Darron Lee at the Governors Ball music festival in New York.

In videos posted by Twitter user @gunnerpunner, Williams can be seen pushing a man away from a woman he’d reportedly been shouting at and “manhandl(ing)”. The witness added that the man was “aggressive” and already had been forcibly separated from the woman once.

Judging by Instagram story posts from Williams earlier in the day, that man appears to be Lee.

Part 2/2 man getting picked up like a bag of groceries pic.twitter.com/Io7HGBS3Mr — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Williams and Lee were the Jets’ top draft picks in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Williams earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season. Lee played in 13 games as a rookie, recording 73 tackles and one sack.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images