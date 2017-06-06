Jimmy Garoppolo Gives An Update On His Relationship With Tom Brady

Share this:

As the likelihood increases that the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation will become awkward at some point, it seems Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo are growing closer.

Brady, Garoppolo and third-stringer Jacoby Brissett have nicknamed themselves the “Wolf Pack,” and the two younger QBs were invited on the starter’s annual trip to the Kentucky Derby this spring.

All is friendly in the Patriots’ QB room.

“It’s awesome,” Garoppolo said Tuesday after the first day of Patriots minicamp. “It’s very competitive. I’ll say that. Whatever it is, arguments break out and stuff like that, and it gets competitive. That’s how quarterbacks are, I guess. It’s great being around them.”

Garoppolo had more glowing words to say about Brady.

“He’s very helpful on the field, off the field, with things in life,” Garoppolo said.” He’s been kind of like a big brother to me. It’s been very helpful.”

Brady will be 40 years old this season and is a free agent after the 2019 season. Garoppolo is 25 years old and will be a free agent after the 2017 season. The Patriots elected not to trade Garoppolo over the offseason and could decide to franchise or sign him to an extension before he hits free agency, where he likely would be scooped up quickly at a high price.

Garoppolo proved — albeit in just six quarters — last season that he’s a starting-caliber quarterback. The Patriots, at some point, must decide between Brady and Garoppolo. Despite the potential future discomfort, Brady and Garoppolo are still getting along swimmingly.

