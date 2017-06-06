Larry Lucchino, Red Sox Wives Kick Off 35th Annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl

Share this:

The 35th Annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl is underway beginning Tuesday June 6, 2017!

Jimmy Fund Chairman Larry Lucchino and Boston Red Sox wives, with the help of four-year-old cancer patient Maddie Alexander, kicked of the annual event at Boston City Hall Plaza with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The three-day ice cream festival supports cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

For more on the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.