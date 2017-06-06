Red Sox Gameday Live

Larry Lucchino, Red Sox Wives Kick Off 35th Annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl

by on Tue, Jun 6, 2017 at 7:07PM
416

The 35th Annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl is underway beginning Tuesday June 6, 2017!

Jimmy Fund Chairman Larry Lucchino and Boston Red Sox wives, with the help of four-year-old cancer patient Maddie Alexander, kicked of the annual event at Boston City Hall Plaza with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The three-day ice cream festival supports cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

For more on the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN