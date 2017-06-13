Lonzo Ball Also Claims He Could Beat Michael Jordan In Game Of 1-On-1

Share this:

Lonzo Ball channeled his father during their “Jimmy Kimmel Live” appearance Monday night — well, sort of.

Lonzo Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, has constantly made headlines since his son burst onto the scene at UCLA. He’s threatened journalists, alienated shoe companies and claimed he could’ve beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 during Jordan’s prime.

Kimmel asked LaVar Ball about the hypothetical matchup with Jordan, and the human headline machine stuck by his claim, yet again. Kimmel then posed the question to Lonzo Ball, but with one small tweak. Instead of asking the NBA prospect if he could have bested “His Airness” at the height of his powers, Kimmel asked Lonzo Ball if he thought he could beat him right now.

The 19-year-old, of course, was adamant that he could beat the now 54-year-old Jordan in a game of 1-on-1.

Watch the exchange below.

Personally, we’re still hoping Jordan and LaVar Ball will face off one day.

