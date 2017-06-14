Lonzo Ball Mocks His Overbearing Father In Hilarious Foot Locker Commercial

Share this:

Tweet







Lonzo Ball has a very overbearing father. Apparently, he has a pretty good sense of humor, too.

Ball, projected to go as high as No. 2 in next week’s NBA draft, is perhaps better known as the son of LaVar Ball, the loudmouthed hoops dad who continuously puts his foot in his mouth.

Ahead of the draft, Foot Locker released what appeared to be a heartwarming TV spot featuring some of the projected top draft picks talking about their fathers. Then, Lonzo Ball appeared on camera and hilarity ensued.

The internet fell over its collective self to pat Ball on the back as soon as the video dropped.

I now want the Celtics to take Lonzo Ball number one overall. https://t.co/pJkh0AWdxy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 14, 2017

Foot Locker hands down has the best Father's Day ad thanks to Lonzo Ball making fun of his dad. 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/CgF9VGYKYd — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) June 14, 2017