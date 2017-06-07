Lonzo Ball Shares Lakers’ Feelings On LaVar Ball After Pre-Draft Workout

Share this:

Tweet







Lonzo Ball went through his pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and despite the circulating rumors about his father, LaVar Ball, costing him his dream in Tinseltown, the star point guard said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Following the workout, Lonzo Ball was asked about his father, who was not in attendance, and it appears he’s under the impression that Magic Johnson and Co. aren’t at all weary of LaVar Ball.

Lonzo said there was brief discussion with Lakers execs Tuesday about his father. "They said they love him. That's about it." — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) June 7, 2017

The Lakers own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and could use Lonzo Ball’s uncanny court vision and tremendous passing ability to take their young team to the next level.

It appears rumors of Ball’s drop in the draft might have been “just noise,” after all.

Thumbnail photo viaGary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports