Markelle Fultz Has Great Reason For Not Signing With Big Baller Brand

Markelle Fultz hasn’t shied away from his budding rivalry with Lonzo Ball.

The two point guard prospects are expected to have their names called early in Thursday’s NBA draft, with Fultz expected to go No. 1 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Not only will Fultz and Ball be competing on the court, they’ll also be competing in branding. The Washington product recently inked an endorsement deal with Nike, while Ball has become the face of Big Baller Brand.

In a conversation with trainer Keith Williams and Washington Post columnist Kent Babb, Fultz joked that he considered signing with Big Baller Brand, but realized that would only help the Balls make money. And Williams piggy-backed Fultz’s comments by saying “I don’t think they’ve (Big Baller Brand) got money to sign anybody.”

We feel as though it’s only a matter of time before LaVar Ball counters with a boisterous retort.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images