Mexico Underachieved In Confederations Cup, Must Improve For World Cup

Mexico is better than this.

The Mexican national team reached the semifinals of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup where they fell 4-1 to a young Germany side at Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia on Thursday.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed why Mexico fell short and what they must fix before the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

See what they had to say in the video above and check out the link above for a full breakdown.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images