NBA Draft 2017: Five Best, Worst Suits As Prospects Go Fashion Crazy

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA draft always is a treat.

Even when the event sucks — which it did not Thursday night at Barclays Center — there’s still the pageantry of it all, namely the fashion statements made by players.

Listen, I know it sounds lame. And frankly, at the end of the day, I couldn’t care less what these guys who are about to make millions of dollars show up rocking. If they want to look like astronauts or dress like they’re about to board the Titanic, whatever. Go nuts. I’m not going to lose any sleep either way.

That said, we’re in the business of talking about things people are talking about, and every year without fail, the suits are a big attraction. And you know what? I appreciate a good suit as much as the next guy, even though there’s zero chance I could pull off most of what we see annually on Draft Night.

Anyway, given the hoopla, I decided to take a whack at figuring out the best and worst suits of the 2017 NBA Draft. Being bold is cool in my book, so long as you don’t look like an ass. So here goes…

THE FIVE BEST

Markelle Fultz, No. 1, Philadelphia 76ers

Not only was Fultz drafted No. 1 overall. The dude also looked good. I probably could do without the bow tie, but I’m big on the gray with purple color scheme, and that’s without even factoring in that he attended the University of Washington.

Lonzo Ball, No. 2, Los Angeles Lakers

Lonzo’s father, LaVar, still is a dink and looked like an idiot with his Big Baller Brand tie he’ll probably try to sell for 700 bucks. But the new Lakers point guard looked slick in the all black. Lonzo has a very smooth demeanor to him (and his game), and the suit really accentuated it.

Luke Kennard, No. 12, Detroit Pistons

Big fan of the blue. Basic tie. Nice pocket square. I don’t have any complaints about Kennard’s look, which is a win for young, goofy white guys everywhere.

Frank Ntilikina, No. 8, New York Knicks

Going red is risky. Going red plaid is even riskier. Going red plaid with a bow tie? Damn, we’re getting all sorts of crazy. Yet somehow, this dude manages to pull it off. Plus, I once heard the color red makes you look more appealing to women. I’m not sure that’s what Ntilikina was going for, but it counts for something.

Donovan Mitchell, No. 13, Utah Jazz

Is that Mitchell or The Rock, because the Louisville product busted out a suit that looks like something Dwayne Johnson would sport in HBO’s “Ballers.” And I’m all about it. Looks fresh to death in those pinstripes, especially with a white-collared shirt that would make Robert Kraft nod in approval.

THE FIVE WORST

Jarrett Allen, No. 22, Brooklyn Nets

What is this, junior prom? Beat it. This suit’s a snoozer.

Justin Patton, No. 16, Minnesota Timberwolves (via Chicago Bulls)

Unless that flower squirts water, I have no time for this.

Dennis Smith Jr., No. 9, Dallas Mavericks

This is a polarizing suit, as I can kind of see where people might like it — it’s different, it’s bold, it has a retro-ish feel. But personally, I think he looks like a cocktail waiter. Maybe Carnival cruise line is hiring if the whole basketball thing doesn’t work out.

Bam Adebayo, No. 14, Miami Heat

Is that a suit under a suit? It sure looks like a suit under a suit.

Lauri Markkanen, No. 7, Chicago Bulls (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

Plaid jacket and solid pants. I understand Markkanen is about 15 feet tall, but did he leave the house without looking at his legs? Classic mix-up.

All photos via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images