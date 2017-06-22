NBA Draft 2017 Live Stream: Watch First- And Second-Round Picks Online

Share this:

The 2017 NBA Draft is Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which is a bit weird because the Philadelphia 76ers are selecting No. 1 overall thanks to the Nets’ horrible trade with the Boston Celtics in 2013.

The 76ers are expected to draft Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the top pick, and the Los Angeles Lakers are projected to take UCLA guard Lonzo Ball at No. 2.

From there, the draft could go in several different directions depending on what the Boston Celtics do at No. 3. They could keep it and select Kansas’ Josh Jackson or Duke’s Jayson Tatum, or they could trade it as part of a package for a superstar.

It should be a very fun night.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 NBA draft online.

When: Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

