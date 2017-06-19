NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala Could Leave Warriors In Free Agency

Share this:

The defending NBA champions might soon lose a key member of their squad.

Although Golden State’s core of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green figures to remain intact for the foreseeable future, Andre Iguodala plans to seriously consider other teams in free agency, league sources told Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical.

The Warriors, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks reportedly are among the teams expected to pursue discussions with Iguodala, who has spent the last four seasons with Golden State. According to The Vertical, there’s a belief among teams around the league that the value this offseason for a two-way wing such as Iguodala could reach $20 million annually. Iguodala made $11.1 million this past season.

All told, it would be somewhat surprising if Iguodala left Golden State, as he’s an important role player for the Warriors, who appear to be building a dynasty after winning their second championship in three seasons. Teams would need to show in meetings a vision to move toward contention to lure Iguodala away from Golden State, league sources told The Vertical.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images