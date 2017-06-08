NBA Rumors: Bulls Coach Fred Hoiberg ‘Real Candidate’ For Ohio State Opening

Share this:

If Fred Hoiberg doesn’t want to watch NBA players carry, there might be the perfect opportunity available for him to head back to the college ranks.

The Bulls coach hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best of starts in Chicago. He failed to bring the Bulls to the playoffs in his first season, and Chicago dropped its 2017 first-round NBA playoff series 4-2 against the Boston Celtics. And with the constant trade rumors surrounding star Jimmy Butler, things appear shaky at best for Hoiberg’s tenure in Chicago.

So, now might be the perfect time to jump ship. And, according to a juicy new report from CBSSports.com’s Gary Parrish, that might be a real possibility.

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has emerged as a real candidate at Ohio State, a source told @CBSSports. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 8, 2017

Ohio State is in search of a new men’s basketball coach after parting ways with Thad Matta, and it’s no surprise Hoiberg would be on the wish list for any top college basketball program.

The former Iowa State head coach had quite the successful run with the Cyclones before getting the Bulls job, so looking at Hoiberg might be worth a shot for the Buckeyes.

But is Hoiberg ready to abandon being an NBA coach?

