NBA Rumors: Bulls, T-Wolves ‘Seriously Engaged’ In Jimmy Butler Trade Talk

Jimmy Butler might be headed for a reunion with his former head coach.

The Chicago Bulls star forward has been the topic of trade rumors for the past year, and Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports, citing sources, that the Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves are “seriously engaged” in trade talks for the star swingman.

Wojnarowski made the report on The Vertical’s NBA Draft Live show and also reports that the trade talks are centered around a draft pick.

Butler previously played for T’Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau and became an All-Star under his watch. While Chicago’s asking price is said to be high, the ‘Wolves have a host of young players and draft picks, including the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft with which to entice the Bulls.

Obtaining Butler would give the Timberwolves a legitimate star to put alongside budding young talents Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

While Wojnarowski reports that nothing is imminent, Minnesota certainly has the types of assets that could finally pry Butler away from the Bulls.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images