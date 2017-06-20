NBA Rumors: Cavs’ Kyrie Irving To Demand Trade If LeBron James Leaves

Share this:

Is Kyrie Irving already crafting his exit strategy from the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cavs guard has told some of his USA Basketball teammates he’d try to force Cleveland to trade him if LeBron James decides to leave the team after next season, The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley reported Tuesday, citing a Bulls source.

James can opt out of his contract next summer, and his departure would all but shut Cleveland’s championship window, leaving teammates to decide between fight or flight.

Irving seems to have made up his mind, but his contract could keep him in Cleveland’s beyond James’ potential exit. Irving’s deal expires after the 2018-19 campaign and also includes a player option for 2019-20.

Cowley also claims Irving would be willing to join Jimmy Butler in Chicago but also suggests the Bulls and Cavs would have to include a third team in order to facilitate a contract.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images