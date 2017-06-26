NBA Rumors: Cavs A ‘Leading Contender’ For Carmelo Anthony If Knicks Buy Him Out

Share this:

Carmelo Anthony has won only one NBA playoff series in his six-plus seasons with the New York Knicks, and with the prime of his career nearing its end, it might be time for him to move on.

Teaming up with friend LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers is one possibility.

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes reported Sunday, citing league sources, that the Cavs “will be a leading contender for Carmelo Anthony’s services should Anthony secure an offseason buyout from the New York Knicks…”

A buyout certainly would be the easiest way for Anthony to join the Cavaliers. A trade would be much more difficult because of his huge contract and the fact the Knicks probably wouldn’t just give him up without getting something of value in return.

While Anthony isn’t the top 10 player he used to be, he’s still an excellent scorer, and the 2017 NBA Finals showed that you can’t have enough outside shooting or guys capable of creating their own offense.

Stein and Haynes also reported on a possible three-team trade between the Cavs, Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets that would include Pacers star Paul George heading to Cleveland.

George would be a better fit for the Cavs than Anthony because he’s younger and an overall better player, but the 10-time All-Star isn’t a horrible Plan B for the defending Eastern Conference champs.

