NBA Rumors: Cavs, Wolves Join Celtics In Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

The entire NBA might be interested in trading for Chicago Bulls superstar Jimmy Butler by the end of the week.
First, it was reported Monday the Boston Celtics have interest in flipping the No. 3 pick for the Bulls forward. Then, ESPN’s Marc Stein and The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday afternoon a few new teams that have entered the fray to acquire Butler, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported the Phoenix Suns could be the third team in a multi-club trade involving the Cavs.
Cleveland also reportedly has discussed a trade with the Indiana Pacers centered around superstar forward Paul George. It appears the Cavs are seeking another elite wing who can guard the likes of Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
The Timberwolves are interesting, though. They have built a talented young core around former No. 1 draft picks Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins. If Minnesota could acquire Butler and not give up Towns or Wiggins, it should definitely consider making the deal.
Chicago is in a great place with Butler. He has two more years remaining on his contract before a 2019-20 player option, so he’s not a rental, and he makes less than $20 million, which is a steal for a player of his caliber and easy to match in trades.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP