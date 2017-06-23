NBA Rumors: Chris Paul To Decline Player Option, Become Free Agent

Share this:

The Los Angeles Clippers could look much different next season.

All-Star forward Blake Griffin reportedly will opt out of his Clippers contract and become an unrestricted free agent next month, and All-Star point guard Chris Paul will join him by declining his player option for 2017-18.

Clippers guard Chris Paul has also informed the Clippers he is declining his option to become unrestricted free agent, per source — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 23, 2017

Remaining with the Clippers makes the most sense financially for Paul. Los Angeles is able to offer him more years and money than any other NBA team.

I don't see Chris Paul turning down 5 years, $210 million in a couple weeks. Especially since he'll be 36-37 in the 5th year of the LAC deal — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 23, 2017

However, he has yet to win a championship in his Hall of Fame-caliber career, and he’s been linked to the San Antonio Spurs in free agent rumors.

Paul still is a really good player at age 32. He averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Clippers during the 2016-17 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images