NBA Rumors: Chris Paul To Decline Player Option, Become Free Agent

The Los Angeles Clippers could look much different next season.
All-Star forward Blake Griffin reportedly will opt out of his Clippers contract and become an unrestricted free agent next month, and All-Star point guard Chris Paul will join him by declining his player option for 2017-18.
Remaining with the Clippers makes the most sense financially for Paul. Los Angeles is able to offer him more years and money than any other NBA team.
However, he has yet to win a championship in his Hall of Fame-caliber career, and he’s been linked to the San Antonio Spurs in free agent rumors.
Paul still is a really good player at age 32. He averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Clippers during the 2016-17 campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP