NBA Rumors: Knicks Considering Isiah Thomas As ‘Dark Horse’ President Candidate

The New York Knicks are the gift that keeps on giving.

The Knicks had a nice stretch when they made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons at the beginning of the decade, but they’ve been pretty disastrous ever since. Sure, they drafted Kristaps Porzingis, but they also tried Derek Fisher at coach, and their owner, James Dolan, almost came to blows with former player Charles Oakley.

However, if you ask New York fans, this week started off with some good news when former team president Phil Jackson and the team agreed to part ways. But we wonder how those fans are feeling after the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola reported this:

One person close to the Knicks described Isiah Thomas as a "dark horse candidate" to become Knicks president. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

James Dolan on Isiah 7 years ago: "I will continue to solicit his views. He will always have strong ties to me and the team." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

Isiah Thomas was the president of basketball operations for the Knicks from 2003 through 2008, and he also doubled as the team’s coach during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns. New York made the playoffs in 2004, but they never had a winning season while Thomas was with the team.

Sort of sounds like Jackson’s tenure, minus stepping in as coach and the playoff appearance, of course.

