NBA Rumors: Knicks Try To Trade Joakim Noah With Kristaps Porzingis

Joakim Noah would have been a “one-and-done” player with the New York Knicks if they had their way.

The Knicks tried to trade Noah along with Kristaps Porzingis in the lead-up to the 2017 NBA Draft last Thursday, ESPN’s Ian Begley and Ramona Shelburne reported Saturday, citing league sources. New York was keen on shedding the final three years of Noah’s $18 million-per-season contract from their books in an effort to reshape its roster and acquire a second lottery pick.

Much of the trade speculation surrounded Porzingis, but the Knicks’ reportedly “ridiculous” asking price for the 21-year-old put off some would-be suitors. New York’s demands seemingly included a team assuming Noah’s burdensome contract.

Noah, 32, averaged just 5 points, with 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a season in which the Knicks went 31-51.

Knicks president Phil Jackson apparently is trying to change the Knicks’ course just one season after teaming Noah and Derrick Rose with Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony and Co.

The Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and other teams weren’t ready to assist Jackson’s rebuilding efforts to that extent before and during the draft.

Whether they come back to the negotiating table remains to be seen, but it’s all but certain to be an intriguing summer in the Big Apple.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images