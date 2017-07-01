NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Shouldn’t Count On’ Paul George Signing Next Summer

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly decided that they weren’t going to trade for Paul George this offseason. Now, they might be regretting that decision.

The Indiana Pacers sent shockwaves around the NBA on Friday night when they agreed to trade the star forward to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Many teams were hesitant to trade for George, as his expiring contract poised him as a one-year rental player. Not to mention, rumors have circulated that George has interest in signing with the Lakers in free agency next summer.

But now that he’s teamed up with Russell Westbrook in OKC, there’s a chance George could have a change of heart. Joining the Lakers next year apparently is not a lock, as Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports noted in a tweet.

Per one NBA team exec: "If the Lakers think Paul George is just going to walk away from a winner…I wouldn't count on it." — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 1, 2017

The Thunder were the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference last season, and the addition of George likely will see them ascend in the standings in the 2017-18 campaign. If OKC can make a deep run in the postseason, the Lakers have every reason to start getting nervous.

