NBA Rumors: Pacers Star Paul George Traded To Thunder In Shocking Deal

After over a year of rumors, it appears the Indiana Pacers finally have decided to part ways with Paul George.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Pacers have agreed to trade the superstar forward to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

And after a number of reports circulated saying the Pacers had a ridiculously high price tag on George, it looks like the Thunder didn’t have to give up much to acquire the four-time All-Star, per USA Today’s Sam Amick.

Paul George coming to Oklahoma City via trade, I can confirm. Oladipo and Sabonis headed to Indy. @ramonashelburne first reported. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 1, 2017

The Thunder now are poised to be a very interesting team next season, as George will be paired with one of the most gifted players in the league in Russell Westbrook. Even if this is just a one-year rental for OKC, one would have to imagine they will be real threats in the Western Conference in the 2017-18 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images